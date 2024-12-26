Fur seal sighted in Rio de Janeiro

The migration of this species is unusual at this time of the year

The City Council of Niteroi, in the Brazilian State of Rio de Janeiro, said Civil Defense agents and biologists were monitoring a fur seal spotted on Itaipuaçu beach, in Maricá, last Sunday, Agência Brasil reported. The area was cordoned off by local authorities, it was also explained.

It is believed to be “Joca,” the same animal seen before on Ipanema Beach, and sighted by beach-goers on São Francisco Beach in Niterói. The fur seal had come from Guanabara Bay and only stayed there for a few minutes before heading back out to sea, city authorities in Niterói reported.

Last Wednesday, a fur seal appeared on Ipanema beach and returned to the sea on Friday. As the migration of this species is unusual at this time of year, it is believed to be the same specimen found in Niterói. The city council, however, stated that “it is not possible to say that it is the same animal that was on the sands of Ipanema for a few days.”

The city council advises caution to anyone who encounters the animal. “People should not approach them or offer them any kind of food,” the authorities warned.

In an interview with EBC’s Revista Rio, biologist Daniela Meriano said that fur seals “are mammals known for their ability to be both in the water and on land.” Males can measure from two to three meters and weigh up to 250kg, while females can reach 1.5 to 2.5m in length and weigh up to 120kg.

“They’re often seen in coastal areas. They also appear on beaches, and on rocks. They’re not as common as regular seals, but they can be spotted at different times of the year, especially during the breeding season, which runs from September to December, and when they’re looking for food,” she added.

Meriano stressed that the recommendation not to approach the animal should be followed for the sake of both beach-goers and the animal. “Why the animal? Because we humans have various microorganisms that can be harmful to this animal. It’s also not used to the presence of humans, so it can get stressed by this closeness. We don’t know what can happen,” she pointed out.