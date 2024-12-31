Journal bought for Falklands Museum gives first-hand account of 1914 Battle

A JOURNAL recently acquired at auction by the Friends of the Falklands Museum and Archives (FIMA Friends) gives a remarkable personal account of the 1914 Battle of the Falklands. The unique manuscript, illustrated with contemporary newspaper cuttings (some pages of which are shown below), reveals that, despite the appalling carnage, a strong sentiment of mutual respect survived.

The journal's author, Virgile Henri Sonnet, born in Jersey and 26 years old at the time of the battle, was a non-commissioned officer in HMS Invincible's wireless telegraphy office. The sailor kept a minute-by-minute account of the furious naval combat that occurred south-east of Stanley on 8 December 1914, and he recorded important radio signals.

Among his observations is this from the entry of 7 December 1914: “Anchored Port Stanley, Falkland Islands 11.30 AM. Very barren place, hundred or so of houses and a WT station, VPC. Preparing to take on 1,400 tons [of fuel]. Weather very cold. [HMS] Canopus had two inches of snow on her decks yesterday. Plenty of sheep to be had. Butter 2/- per pound.”

The text written the following day is a minute-by-minute account of the battle, and, later, the efforts to save those German sailors who had not been killed by shellfire or drowned when their ships sank.

Sonnet wrote: “The worst part of the day's proceedings was after the battle. When the Gneisenau had sunk, we made for that spot. Imagine about 100 or so men struggling in the water, moaning and crying for help, most of them hanging onto bits of wood . . . some too exhausted and cold to hang on any longer. Those threw their hands up and vanished for ever. What a terrible sight.

”Not one of the 97 men we picked up had the strength to walk . . . I helped to bring three or four in. On the last I tried first aid to bring him around but it was too late. He was beyond all earthly assistance.“

As a Wireless operator, the sailor saw, and may even have transmitted, a signal sent by Admiral Sturdee aboard Invincible to the Gneisenau's most senior surviving officer, Korvettenkapitan Hans Pochhammer, who had been rescued by Inflexible. ”The Commander in Chief is very grateful that your life has been spared,“ Sturdee dictated. ”We all felt that Gneisenau fought in a most plucky manner to the end. We much admire the good gunnery of both ships. We sympathise with you in the loss of your admiral, officers and men.“

A short time later, Invincible received the following reply from Gneisenau's most senior surviving officer: ”In the name of the officers and men saved, I thank your excellency very much for kind words. We regret, as you, to be the cause of our fight as we have personally learned to know during peace time the English Navy and her officers. We are grateful for our reception.”

Virgile Henri Sonnet remained with HMS Invincible until the Battle of Jutland in 1916. During the battle, a German shell penetrated one of Invincible’s magazines causing a huge explosion that sent the ship to the bottom. Sonnet was one of just six crewmen to survive.

The journal, with a small piece of German shrapnel recovered from Invincible (pictured below), will be carried to the Falklands soon, where it will be presented to the Museum.

By Graham Bound - London