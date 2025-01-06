Meloni pays visit to Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Meloni is a fantastic woman who has taken Europe by storm, Trump argued

US President-elect Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni met at the former's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after their encounter was arranged in the utmost secrecy. The gathering consisted of a private dinner, the screening of a documentary, and an exchange of views on bilateral matters.

Incumbent US President Joseph Biden is to visit Italy between Jan. 9 and 12, just eight days before leaving the White House.

In light of the threat posed by Russia to the region, the Meloni-Trump sit-up allegedly brokered by tycoon Elon Musk was seen as crucial to Europe's future. Even Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani kept in the dark, according to local media.

Trump and Meloni are also believed to have discussed the fate of Italian reporter Cecilia Sala of the daily Il Foglio, who has been arrested by Iran's regime since on Dec. 19 for allegedly “violating the laws of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” as per the State-run news service IRNA.

The case further tensed diplomatic ties between the two countries following the detention on Italian soil of Iranian engineer Mohammad Abedini, who is regarded by Washington as a collaborator of the deadly Iranian Revolutionary Guard, particularly in a drone attack in Jordan last year that killed three American troops.

Italian Congressman Emanuele Loperfido of Meloni's Brothers of Italy party pointed out that Saturday's meeting proved the “absolute international prestige achieved by Meloni” as a key bridge between Europe and the United States, thus wiping off “the predictions of those who spoke of an isolation of Italy linked to her election.” After two years in office, Meloni is leading Italy “with her head high,” he added.

The Prime Minister has met six times with Argentine President Javier Milei, with whom she shares a rejection of the 2030 Agenda and a mutual interest in the fight against woke or progressive policies. After Trump's electoral win, Milei called for a global conservative alliance led by the United States, Argentina, Italy, and Israel.

After Saturday's encounter, Trump described Meloni as a “fantastic woman” who has ”really taken Europe by storm” leading her country to political stability while other powers are walking on eggshells.

“Lovely evening with @realDonaldTrump whom I thank for the welcome – ready to work together,” wrote Meloni on social media.

This week, Biden is scheduled to thank Meloni for her “strong leadership of the G7 over the past year and discuss important challenges facing the world,” a White House statement read.

Milei was the first world leader to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago after his re-election. Other visitors have included Hungary’s Victor Orban and Justin Trudeau, who has been reported to be on the brink of resigning as Prime Minister of Canada.