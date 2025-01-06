Trudeau announces his resignation as Prime Minister of Canada

6th Monday, January 2025 - 20:27 UTC Full article

Trudeau will remain as caretaker Prime Minister until a new Liberal Party leader is appointed

Justin Trudeau announced Monday his resignation as Prime Minister of Canada after nine years in office. His stepping down would become effective once the Liberal Party finds a new leader “through a competitive and rigorous process at the national level.”

“I intend to step down as party leader and as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a competitive and rigorous process at the national level,” Trudeau said in a press conference after realizing it was not wise to wait for the October elections.

“During the holidays, I also had the opportunity to reflect and I had long conversations with my family about my future,” he also explained. “Last night, over dinner, I told my children my decision.”

In this scenario, Trudeau will remain as caretaker Prime Minister until a successor is chosen. “The Liberal Party of Canada is an important institution in the history of our great country and our democracy. A new prime minister and party leader will uphold the ideas and values of the Liberal Party,” Trudeau argued while noting that the Canadian Parliament would remain closed until March 24. The move will keep the opposition from submitting a motion of censure against the Government.

His decision was approved by Governor General Mary Simon, who represents King Charles in the country. “So I advised the governor general this morning that we need a new session of Parliament. She has authorized the request and the Lower House will be prorogued until March 24,” Trudeau mentioned while admitting he was aware that, once Parliament resumes sitting, opposition parties will introduce a motion of no confidence. It was originally scheduled to resume sessions on Jan. 27. Trudeau also reckoned that he could not be the Liberal Party “leader during the next elections due to internal battles.”

“I don't easily back down faced with a fight, especially a very important one for our party and the country. But I do this job because the interests of Canadians and the well-being of democracy is something that I hold dear,” he added. “I am excited to see that process unfold in the months ahead.”

The son of former Primer Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau came to power in 2015 after 10 years of Conservative Party rule. He became deeply unpopular in recent years over a range of issues, including the soaring cost of food and housing, as well as surging unrestricted immigration.

To make matters worse for Canada, US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods if the government does not stop the uncontrolled flow of migrants and drugs. Trudeau's fall was fueled by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's resignation on Dec. 16 and shortly after the housing minister also quit.

“Our country is facing a grave challenge,” Freeland wrote in her resignation letter. “That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war.”

“Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned,” Trump posted Monday on social media.

“If Canada merged with the US, there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!,” Trump also wrote.