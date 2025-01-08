Uruguay to launch new Covid-19 vaccination campaign next week

Only patients needing more than one dose will need a written prescription

Uruguayan health authorities will launch a vaccination campaign against Covid-19 starting next Monday using Pfizer's Comirnaty JN.1 immunizer adapted to the Omicron JN.1 subvariant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, it was announced in Montevideo.

The initiative will be targeting all at-risk groups, such as the elderly (over 70 years of age), people over 50 with comorbidities, children with moderate to severe immunosuppression, pregnant women, people with Down Syndrome, healthcare professionals, and caregivers, it was also explained.

The Health Ministry insisted that the booster dose should be administered at least four months after the last one or after infection. In addition, it set a series of recommendations for people who have never taken any Covid-19 vaccination and are now required to do so.

The vaccination calendar is based on the number of people projected to seek treatment but specialists are open to adjustments in unexpected cases where there is a medical indication in this regard.

The vaccine will be available at the vaccination centers of the Honorary Commission for the Fight against Tuberculosis and private vaccination centers. Patients meeting the specified criteria will not require a prescription unless more than one dose is needed.

Meanwhile, Uruguay's Society of Dermatology warned Wednesday that the South American country had one of the highest incidence and mortality rates for skin cancer in the region. Hence, potential victims were advised to skip no precautions while sunbathing during the Summer season, given that at least 3 Uruguayans die every week from this disease, mostly from melanoma. The total number of diagnosed cases is about 3,200.