Boliviana de Aviación riddled with complaints for delays and cancellations

13th Monday, January 2025 - 06:00 UTC Full article

BoA's main problems stem from the Janine Áñez years, Montaño argued

Bolivian flag carrier Boliviana de Aviación (BoA) faces substantial fines worth up to 1,472,416 bolivianos (US$ 211,864) for its 2024 noncompliances while five incidents have already been recorded this year for constant delays, flight cancellations, and poor handling of passenger complaints, Bolivia's Telecommunications and Transport Regulation and Supervision Authority (ATT) explained.

ATT Director Néstor Ríos also said five sanctioning processes had been opened against the airline: “BoA has five sanctioning processes initiated during the last two weeks for poor information to the user and for not properly managing the problems that arise”, informed Ríos. Due to these processes, the state-owned company received a fine of 128,475 bolivianos (around US$ 18,486).

Last month, Public Works Minister Edgar Montaño said BoA was US$ 38 million in the red, which did not mean the company was going through an economic crisis. Montaño claimed that Janine Áñez's Government (2019- 2020) the company posted losses above US$ 50 million but was now getting stable. He also argued that the delays stemmed from an excessive demand during peak season.

Of BoA's fleet of 21 aircraft, the company owns just one. The rest of them are leased, with many out of service for maintenance, which generated a decrease in operating capacity. BoA is the largest commercial airline operating in Bolivia.

Likewise, the Minister referred to the delays that occur in some flights of the state-owned airline and affirmed that they are due to the “over demand” of passengers during the high season.