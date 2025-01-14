Biden names future nuclear carriers after Bill Clinton and George W. Bush

Both Clinton and Bush know firsthand the weight of the responsibilities that come with being commander-in-chief, Biden argued

The United States Navy's next two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers will be named after former Presidents Bill Clinton (Democrat) and George W. Bush (Republican), incumbent President Joseph Biden announced Monday less than a week before the end of his term. Biden also said that when he told them about his decision both of them felt “deeply honored.”

In Biden's opinion, both Clinton and Bush know firsthand the weight of the responsibilities that come with being commander-in-chief and their duty to support the families and loved ones who are waiting and worrying about the safe return of their service family member.

Both Clinton and Bush served consecutive terms, between 1993 and 2001 and 2001 and 2009 respectively. When the construction of the USS William J. Clinton (CVN 82) and USS George W. Bush is completed, both vessels will be joining what Biden defined as “the most capable, flexible, and professional Navy ever to set sail.”

“May God protect all who sail aboard the USS William J. Clinton, the USS George W. Bush, and all the other ships in our fleet. And may God continue to bless our troops,” insisted Biden, who is spending his last week in office. He is to be replaced on Jan. 20 by the Republican Donald Trump, who is also his predecessor.