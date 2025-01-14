The Netherlands, France, and Italy ordered to limit diplomatic missions in Caracas to three staffers

Gil gave the three European countries 48 hours to comply

Venezuela's Foreign Ministry Tuesday instructed The Netherlands, France, and Italy to cut down their diplomatic missions in Caracas to three members each following what the Bolivarian regime described as “meddling in internal affairs.”

“In response to the hostile conduct of the Governments of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, France, and Italy, characterized by their support to extremist groups and their meddling in internal affairs, I have communicated, on behalf of the Bolivarian Government, the sovereign decision to limit to three the number of diplomats accredited in each Embassy, a measure that must be fulfilled within 48 hours,” Foreign Minister Yván Gil said in a statement.

These three European countries have questioned the transparency of the July 28, 2024, elections in which Nicolás Maduro was declared the winner despite the opposition's claims that Edmundo González Urrutia of the Unitarian Democratic Platform (PUD) had prevailed.

Gil also pointed out that “diplomats must have written authorization from our Foreign Ministry to travel more than 40 kilometers from the Plaza Bolivar in Caracas, guaranteeing the strict fulfillment of their duties.”

In addition, Caracas demanded respect for its “sovereignty and self-determination” as principles “established in the Charter of the United Nations, especially before those subordinated to Washington's directives.”

“The Bolivarian Government will continue to take necessary actions, according to International Law, to guarantee its stability, sovereignty, and the path towards peace and prosperity, achieved with its own effort,” added Gil.

Thus, Venezuela made it clear that it would remain firm against any attempt to interfere in its internal affairs by not tolerating expressions questioning the future of its “democracy”.