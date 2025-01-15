Busy cruise season for Ushuaia, 14 vessels in a week

15th Wednesday, January 2025 - 09:48 UTC Full article

The main wharf of the Ushuaia Port

A busy week for Ushuaia, extreme south of Argentina with some fourteen cruise vessels, mostly heading for Antarctica calling at the capital of Tierra del Fuego province, and involving 4,500 passengers.

Four of the fourteen arrived on Monday, three Antarctica bound, and one regional, among which the Oosterdam with 1.900 passengers, together with the Le Boreal (264 pax), Exploris One (120 pax) and Viking Polaris (378 pax), as pointed out by Tierra del Fuego Province Ports Directory.

On Tuesday, Seaburn Pursuit (300 pax) arrived, while on Wednesday the schedule includes World Navigator and the National Geographic Explorer, plus the regional cruise vessel Australis. .

On Thursday four more are expected, Plancius (113 pax), World Voyager (200 pax), Seaventure (149 pax) and SH Vega (152 pax)

Friday should see the Fridtjof Nansen, and Greg Mortimer.

Ushuaia authorities are more than pleased how the cruise season is developing and expect the traffic to continue, contributing to the economy of the city.