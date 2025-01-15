Paraguayans flock to yellow fever vaccination centers

Vaccination is mandatory for Paraguayans traveling to Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Guyana, and Peru

Paraguayan health authorities reported an increase in the demand for the yellow fever vaccine from people willing to travel to Brazil for the summer season.

“An average of 200 people come daily to receive the vaccine and the corresponding certificate” at Paraguay's 18th Health Region's vaccination center, Coordinator César Cazal told reporters. The vaccination certificate is necessary to enter and leave Paraguay. The World Health Organization (WHO) has established that a single dose of yellow fever vaccine provides lifelong immunity. However, people keep showing up for a new injection either because they have lost their certificate or because they are unaware of the duration of immunity.

Hence, Cazal insisted that it was possible to prove vaccination by means of a digital or printed certificate, so there is no need to revaccinate those already immunized who have lost their cards.

Yellow fever cases have been reported in different areas of Brazil. It is a serious viral disease transmitted by mosquito bites. The International Certificate of Vaccination is valid forever but travelers are advised to get vaccinated at least 10 days before departure.

Healthcare experts also recommend wearing long-sleeved, light-colored clothing, in addition to applying repellent as often as indicated in the product's packages. Mosquito nets or air conditioning use is also a good strategy.

Cases of yellow fever are frequent in jungle areas such as the Amazon or Mato Grosso. However, there have been cases of yellow fever in coastal areas in the States of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Bahia, and the northeast. In the states of Paraná, Santa Catarina, and Rio Grande do Sul: vaccination is not recommended by Brazilian experts.

Yellow Fever's symptoms include fever, headache, yellow skin, muscle aches, red face, tongue, and eyes, convulsions, and vomiting. Patients suffering any of these signs are advised to seek medical health promptly.

In this scenario, Paraguayan Public Health Ministry's Director of the Expanded Program of Immunizations (PAI) Luis Cousirat urged travelers to get vaccinated at least 10 days before the trip. “The vaccines are available at the Ministry of Health, where international certificates of immunization, necessary to re-enter the country, are also issued,” he explained.

According to the current protocol, Paraguayans or foreign residents who fail to comply with this sanitary measure must be subject to a mandatory six-day quarantine upon returning to Paraguay. In addition, non-resident foreigners may not enter the country without the certificate, which must have been issued at least 10 days prior to entry.

Vaccination is also mandatory for Paraguayans traveling to Bolivia, Colombia, Guyana, and Peru. But the list of countries could be extended according to PAHO/WHO epidemiological updates.