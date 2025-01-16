Bolivian Environment Minister sacked amid corruption probe

16th Thursday, January 2025 - 20:26 UTC Full article

Lisperguer owned nine properties when he had declared just one in his affidavit

Alan Lisperguer was sacked Wednesday as Bolivia's Minister of Environment and Water after the Institutional Transparency and Fight against Corruption Vice Ministry detected his involvement in illicit enrichment plus a submission of a false affidavit. The investigation had been triggered by suspicious bank deposits, irregular movements, and a disproportionate increase in Lisperguer's assets. The case was now brought before the Public Prosecutor's Office.

Lisperguer expressed his willingness to cooperate and denied any irregularity in the acquisition of his assets. Regarding his affidavit, he claimed he made it broadly with no attention to detail. He also admitted to owning the nine properties under probe. He had declared he owned just one.

“In total, he would have nine houses or apartments, most of them in Cochabamba,” the Vice Ministry of Transparency said in a statement. In addition, Lisperguer was found in possession of money “which would involve economic movements and deposits from other people, among them some public servants,” it went on. Between 2021 and 2024, Lisperguer received 43 deposits in two of his seven bank accounts from public servants and private individuals, it was determined.

Senator Cecilia Requena recalled that Lisperguer was summoned to an oral briefing before the Land and Territory, Natural Resources and Environment Committee on 50 points among which were allegations against the general direction of the National Service of Protected Areas (Sernap). The lawmaker also regretted that the Ministry of Environment is a space for some officials to enrich themselves illicitly.

Alan Lisperguer Rosales became the second Environment removed from office for illicit enrichment under President Luis Arce Catacora. The first was Santos Cruz, who was charged in 2023 with “evident acts of corruption in the process of awarding works and other irregularities” and is currently in jail.

After President Arce announced Lisperguer's dismissal on social media, allegations of illicit enrichment began to emerge. “Once the complaint [against Lisberguer] was filed [on Jan. 3], the Public Prosecutor's Office has admitted it and will proceed with the investigation, we will act with the utmost objectivity within the framework of our powers to determine the truth of the facts,” Transparency Vice Minister Susana Ríos explained. “No act of corruption can be tolerated,” she also stressed.