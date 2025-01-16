FMD case in Germany, UK bans all imports of meat and dairy from EU and EFTA

UK Chief Veterinary Officer urges livestock keepers to remain vigilant to clinical signs of FMD following an outbreak in Germany. There are no cases in the UK currently.

The UK Government has stepped up measures to prevent the spread of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), following a case being confirmed in Germany. This means the commercial import of cattle, pigs, sheep, deer, buffaloes and their products such as meat, and dairy from Germany will now be banned to protect farmers and their livelihoods.

GB health certificates will no longer be issued for animals susceptible to FMD including all live animals and fresh meat and animal products.

As of 15 January it is no longer permitted for travelers to bring unpackaged meat, meat products, milk and dairy products, certain composite products and animal by products of pigs and ruminants into Great Britain from the EU, EFTA states, Faroe Islands and Greenland. Additionally, these products may not be brought to Great Britain from Germany, even if commercially packaged. These products can be placed in the secure bins provided in ports and airports.

The UK Chief Veterinary Officer is also urging livestock keepers to remain vigilant to the clinical signs of FMD following an outbreak of the disease in Germany. There are no cases in the UK currently.

FMD poses no risk to human or food safety, but is a highly contagious viral disease of cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals. Livestock keepers should therefore be absolutely rigorous about their biosecurity.

Maintaining good biosecurity is essential to protecting the health and welfare of herds and critical to preventing the spread of diseases such as FMD and preventing an outbreak spreading.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Christine Middlemiss said: “We remain in constant contact with German counterparts to understand the latest situation following their confirmation of a single case of Foot and Mouth disease.

“We have robust contingency plans in place to manage the risk of this disease to protect farmers and Britain’s food security, which means using all measures to limit the risk incursion and spread of this devastating disease.

“I would urge livestock keepers to exercise the upmost vigilance for signs of disease, follow scrupulous biosecurity and report any suspicion of disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency. Everyone can help stop animal diseases spreading to this country by not bringing home meat, cheese and milk products when they travel abroad.”