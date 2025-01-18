Nigeria becomes new BRICS full member

The Brazilian Government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in charge of the rotating presidency of the BRICS bloc, announced Friday that Nigeria, Africa's fourth-largest economy, was joining the alliance as a full member. “The Brazilian government announces today, January 17, 2025, the official accession of Nigeria as a partner country of the group,” a statement from Itamaraty read.

Brazil's Foreign Ministry also noted that Nigeria and the BRICS group have common interests, such as cooperation among Global South countries to reform international organizations.

Brazil took over the BRICS presidency from Russia on Jan. 1 after it was decided at the Summit in Kazan, Russia, back in October, that the new category of “associate members” would be created for Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. On Jan. 6, Brazil announced that Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous country with over 270 million people, had been granted full membership.

Nigeria is Africa’s fourth-largest economy and the world’s sixth-most populous nation with over 228 million people. The Brazilian government praised Nigeria for its “active role in strengthening South-South cooperation and in reforming global governance.”

BRICS was established in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. Originally envisioned as a platform for mutual investment and financial stability, the group has since expanded its agenda to include security and global governance. In 2024, the bloc extended its full membership to Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. Argentina was to join on Jan 1, 2024, but Libertarian President Javier Milei, who had taken over a few weeks before, declined the invitation extended to his predecessor Alberto Fernández.