Peña tells González Urrutia about Paraguay's support for democracy in Venezuela

20th Monday, January 2025 - 06:30 UTC Full article

Peña and González Urrutia (L) are in Washington DC to attend Donald Trump's inauguration

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña met Sunday in Washington DC with Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia, whom many believed should have been sworn in on Jan. 10 last after winning the controversial July 28, 2024, elections where the incumbent Nicolás Maduro claimed to have prevailed despite producing no evidence thereto besides declarations from offices controlled by the Chavista regime.

Peña told González Urrutia that Paraguay favored a democratic transition in Caracas as both met during a preliminary event leading up to Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration. Both leaders discussed bilateral issues and coordinated actions with the international community, it was reported. The Unitarian Democratic Platform's (PUD) former candidate also thanked the Paraguayan government for its support and highlighted the importance of regional cohesion in overcoming the ongoing crisis. The retired diplomat insisted that his country was under a regime that did not respect human rights or democratic freedoms.

Also this weekend, Peña highlighted Paraguay's resilience and commitment to democracy, freedom, and the rule of law before a Center for a Secure Free Society forum in the United States.

“From Paraguay, a country that has been reborn with dignity and effort, we reaffirm our commitment to democracy, freedom, and the rule of law,” Peña stressed. “To defend the values of the West is an honor. These values have brought prosperity and human rights to millions, and are the basis for building a freer and fairer future,” he added.

Peña also pointed out that democracy and freedom were conquests that must be protected and constantly strengthened in a challenging global context. “We celebrate our Western heritage and we are committed to working together for a more prosperous and secure hemisphere. Democracy and freedom are conquests that we must defend,” he said.

The Paraguayan head of state's agenda also included a key meeting with Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) President Ilan Goldfajn. “Cooperation with the IDB is fundamental to boost economic growth, improve infrastructure, and promote the welfare of all Paraguayans,” said Peña on social networks.