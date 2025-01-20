Trump making triumphant comeback to the White House

Four years after disappearing behind the scenes amid growing discontent and suspicions about loyalties and vote counts, Donald Trump returns to the White House on Monday with a new vice president (J.D. Vance), new energy, and the galvanization that legal proceedings and assassination attempts leave in a political leader.
The 45th President will also become the 47th at noon local time as the Republican Party regains control in Washington DC. So much so, that Trump is expected to sign some 100 executive orders on his first day back in office, including mass deportations of illegal migrants, increasing fossil fuel developments, and extending Tik-Tok's presence in the country, among other items.
Given the current cold weather, (max -5 min -12C) the ceremony was moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda for the first time in 40 years. Foreign heads of state and government such as Presidents Javier Milei of Argentina, Santiago Peña of Paraguay, and Nayib Bukele of El Salvador are to be joining Prime Ministers Giorgia Meloni of Italy and Sir Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom for the occasion.
Other countries such as Japan, Spain, India, and Israel will be represented by their Foreign Ministers, while Latin American countries such as Mexico, Brazil, and Uruguay will send their Ambassadors in Washington DC to the ceremony. Meanwhile, the European Union (EU), will not have an official representative attending the event.
Making headlines last week was Brazilian Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Alexandre De Moraes refusing to give his passport to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was invited over by the Trump family. De Moraes claimed the former head of state, currently under investigation for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 8, 2023, riots in Brasilia, posed a flight risk. The STF also believes those events amounted to a failed coup d'état. Bolsonaro will be represented by former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro while 21 Brazilian lawmakers, including Bolsonaro's son Eduardo, are expected to attend in a personal capacity.
A special guest at the event will be Edmundo González Urrutia, whom Washington and other governments recognize as Venezuela's legitimate President-elect following the controversial July 28, 2024, elections which Nicolás Maduro claimed to have won thanks to declarations from the National Electoral Council (CNE) and the Supreme Court, both subservient to the Chavista regime.
On Saturday, the 18th, Bolsonaro said he felt embarrassed for not being able to attend his ally's inauguration. The former president gave a press conference at Brasília Airport, where he accompanied his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro (PL-SP), as she boarded her flight to the United States. The former president's son, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) will also attend the inauguration.
