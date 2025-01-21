Falklands, RAF Commander visits the Air Mobility Force at MPC

Royal Air Force Commander Air Wing, Gp Capt Andy McIntyre, recently undertook the 8000 mile journey to visit Mount Pleasant Complex, at British Falkland South Atlantic Islands.

The Air Mobility Force has an Atlas, Voyager, and support functions deployed to provide Aeromedical Evacuation, Air-to-Air Refueling, Search and Rescue, & Fisheries Protection.

This is managed by 905EAW and 1312 Flight, who oversee the Brize Norton assets whilst they are forward deployed.

Travelling to the South Atlantic provided a poignant opportunity to pay respect to those that fought in the 1982 conflict, and to remember their sacrifice by undertaking a battlefield tour where stories of the conflict were retold and honored.

Personnel from BFSAI said, “We were delighted to host Group Captain McIntyre, Commander Air Wing, who reviewed the air mobility component of BFSAI to observe some of the unique sorties the RAF fly whilst deployed in the South Atlantic.@ (BFSAI)