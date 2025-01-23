Africa again on alert as mpox cases on the rise, including 38 deaths

The African Union's (AU) public health agency released an advisory Thursday noting that 5,842 cases of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) had been recorded in 21 countries, with 38 deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Africa (CDC Africa) warned of an upward trend, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Central Africa.

The DRC remains the epicenter, with the most cases (91%) detected in the densely-populated Kinshasa, North Kivu, and South Kivu regions, where early detection remains challenging. Authorities hope to stabilize the situation between late February and early March.

The Central African region accounts for the vast majority of cases, with 88.7% of infections and 89.5% of deaths. The epidemic has been reported to be under control in South Africa, Gabon, Morocco, and Zimbabwe, while Sierra Leone recorded its first case on Jan. 10 and a total of 12 confirmed infections to date. In Uganda, authorities are on alert after a steady increase in cases. Three countries have already launched vaccination campaigns: DRC, Rwanda, and Nigeria.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) in 2023, noting its rapid spread and high mortality. In Europe, cases have gone up by 89%, the WHO also noted.

Mpox is an infectious disease that can cause symptoms such as fever, headache, skin rash, and muscle pain. In severe cases, it can be fatal. The malady continues to be on the rise in Africa, with a record 1,321 deaths and 16,767 confirmed infections in 21 countries, according to the African Union Public Health Agency. A total of 77,888 cases have been recorded in all of Africa since last year.

“We are again sending a strong message that mpox remains a serious public health emergency in Africa,” CDC Africa Director Jean Kaseya warned. CDC Africa plans to deploy 80 epidemiologists and 2,400 additional community health workers during the first quarter of the year in DRC, Uganda, and Burundi.