Rubio ratifies US recognition of González Urrutia as Venezuela's true President

Rubio reaffirmed the United States' support for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leaders were told by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the Donald Trump administration would hold Edmundo González Urrutia as the truthful President of Venezuela following the controversial July 28, 2024, elections Nicolás Maduro claimed to have won based only on a declaration from the National Electoral Council (CNE) later upheld by the Supreme Court, both of which are under the control of the Chavista regime.

Rubio made those remarks during an encounter also involving disenfranchised opposition leader María Corina Machado, who confirmed these reports on her social media accounts. “We thank US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the excellent conversation we held with our president-elect Edmundo González, just 24 hours after assuming his post,” Machado wrote on X. She added that the meeting with the new head of diplomacy for Donald Trump's second administration highlighted “the importance of the Venezuelan situation and the well-being of Venezuelans and the region, for US foreign policy.”

During the meeting, both Machado and González Urrutia conveyed to Rusio “the strength and determination of Venezuelans in moving forward to achieve the freedom of the country and the return to democracy.”

“The transition to democracy in Venezuela is crucial to regional stability and the security of our hemisphere. We know that we count on our strategic allies to achieve it,” Machado also noted.

“The Secretary reaffirmed his admiration for the Venezuelan people and highlighted the courage and democratic spirit that made possible the undisputed triumph of June 28. He also ratified his willingness to work together in this crucial moment for our nation,” González Urrutia posted.

Maduro's illegitimate inauguration on Jan. 10 marked a new era of the Bolivarian Maduro dictatorship which has repercussions across the continent witnessing the Venezuelan diaspora.

Meanwhile, Rubio praised the courage of the Venezuelan people in the face of the repression perpetrated by Maduro and his cronies. “The Secretary reaffirmed the support of the United States for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela, as well as the unconditional and immediate release of all political prisoners, consistent with the peaceful democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people,” a declaration from the State Department also read.

González Urrutia has been living in exile in Spain since September while Machado has remained in Venezuela but spends her days in clandestine locations to avoid reprisals from the Bolivarian regime.

The 53-year-old former Florida Senator Rubio was the first member of Trump's cabinet to be ratified by the Senate. He has served on the Senate's Foreign Relations and Intelligence Committees. His appointment signaled Trump's interest in the ongoing political crises in Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.