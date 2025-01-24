Lula and Scheinbaum discuss regional matters over the phone

Lula invited Sheinbaum over to Brazil to further boost the excellent ties between the two countries

Progressive Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico discussed Thursday during a telephone conversation the relevance of cultivating “productive relations” with the United States, now once again under the Republican Donald Trump.

According to a statement from the Planalto Palace, Lula and Sheinbaum reviewed “the bilateral and regional agenda, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening productive relations with all the countries of the Americas,” the new US government included.

The document also mentioned that both leaders highlighted the “importance of promoting peace, democracy, and development in the region” through forums such as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), which leaves out the United States and Canada. The bloc was relaunched by Sheinbaum's predecessor Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) in an attempt to have an alternative continental organization to the Washington-based Organization of American States (OAS).

Lula once again invited Sheinbaum to visit Brazil, which would further boost the “excellent momentum of the bilateral relationship.” Both leaders also agreed on keeping regular communication channels between Brasilia and Mexico City open to coordinate regional agendas.

“Thanks to President Lula for his call, we will strengthen cultural and educational relations with the sister republic of Brazil,” Sheinbaum posted on social media.

Earlier this week, Sheinbaum announced that she would talk to Lula and seek “unity in Latin America” in the face of Trump's new administration after discussing the matter with other leaders in the region, such as Presidents Xiomara Castro of Honduras and Bernardo Arévalo of Guatemala.

Sheinbaum also underlined that given Trump's latest announcements regarding illegal immigration into the US and the ensuing deportations, the Mexican government was ready to welcome back its citizens. Around 11 million illegal Mexicans are believed to be living in the United States.

In addition, Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about that matter as well as other security issues. Sheinbaum described it as “a very good conversation.”