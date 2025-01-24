Trump reviews his four days in office during WEF speech

The new Government achieved in less than four days more than other administrations have accomplished in four years, Trump also pointed out

US President Donald Trump suggested four days into his second term in office that companies should manufacture their products at home or face import tariffs. During a video appearance at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos (Switzerland), the Republican leader insisted his constituency had entrusted him to bring about change and thence his carrot-and-stick approach to private investment.

The tariff on those who choose to keep producing abroad would divert “trillions of dollars into our treasury to strengthen our economy,” he explained. WEF founder Klaus Schwab invited Trump to attend the summit in person next year.

Another subject Trump addressed in his speech included the “horrible” war between Russia and Ukraine amid which the OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries kept prices high. If the price came down, the war “would end immediately,” Trump foresaw after noting that “three days ago, I took the oath of office, and we began the golden age of America.”

Speaking along the same lines as Argentine President Javier Milei, Trump noted that “the world has witnessed in the past 72 hours is nothing less than a revolution of common sense.” The South American leader targeted “wokeism” as an ideology promoted from the left to increase the demand for State intervention. Among his measures, Trump dissolved all ”diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)“ departments in every public office. ”My administration has taken action to abolish all discriminatory diversity, equity, and inclusion nonsense — and these are policies that were absolute nonsense — throughout the government and the private sector. With the recent, yet somewhat unexpected, great Supreme Court decision just made, America will once again become a merit-based country. You have to hear that word: merit-based country,“ Trump underlined. ”And I’ve made it official — an official policy of the United States that there are only two genders, male and female, and we will have no men participating in women’s sports, and transgender operations, which became the rage, will occur very rarely.“

”My administration is acting with unprecedented speed to fix the disasters we’ve inherited from a totally inept group of people and to solve every single crisis facing our country,“ the Republican leader pointed out. He also contended that ”President [Joseph] Biden totally lost control of what was going on in our country“ and therefore spending soared and inflation skyrocketed some 50% ”higher than the historic target,“ which is why ”I’ve taken rapid action to reverse each and every one of these radical left policies that created this calamity.“

”On day one (...), I imposed a federal hiring freeze, a federal regulation freeze, a foreign aid freeze, and I created the new Department of Government Efficiency,“ under tycoon Elon Musk. Trump also ”terminated the ridiculous and incredibly wasteful Green New Deal“ which he dubbed the “'Green New Scam,' withdrew from the one-sided Paris Climate Accord; and ended the insane and costly electric vehicle mandate” because “we’re going to let people buy the car they want to buy.”

“The Biden administration imposed $50,000 in additional regulatory costs on the average American household over the last four years,” Trump also underlined while promising to have Congress pass “the largest tax cut in American history.”

“Under the Trump administration, there will be no better place on Earth to create jobs, build factories, or grow a company than right here in the good old USA,” he also promised while echoing an announcement that Saudi Arabia would be investing at least US$600 billion because “under our leadership, America is back and open for business.”

Trump also said he was “pleased to report that America is also a free nation once again” after he “signed an executive order to stop all government censorship.”

“No longer will our government label the speech of our own citizens as misinformation or disinformation, which are the favorite words of censors and those who wish to stop the free exchange of ideas and, frankly, progress,” he went on.

The US President also pledged to ask all NATO nations to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, “which is what it should have been years ago — it was only at 2%, and most nations didn’t pay until I came along” for his first term at the White House. “The United States was really paying the difference at that time, and it’s — it was unfair to the United States. But many, many things have been unfair for many years to the United States,” he also argued. After that, he took credit for the ceasefire in the Middle East, whereby some of the hostages held by the pro-Palestine terrorist organization Hamas are returning home.

Trump was also thankful to FIFA President Gianni Infantino for the US co-hosting the football World Cup the year of his country's 250th anniversary. “He was very instrumental in helping us get it,” the President admitted. “Through a stroke of luck or whatever you might call it,” Trump went on, “I’m going to be president during the World Cup and the Olympics and the 250th anniversary.”