Investigation launched into attack against Venezuela's Embassy in La Paz

27th Monday, January 2025 - 21:42 UTC Full article

Bolivian Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa said her country's government had launched an investigation into the attack against Venezuela's Embassy in La Paz. “From the Government of the Plurinational State of Bolivia we strongly repudiate these vandalism acts that violate the rights and immunities of Venezuelan diplomats,” she stressed in a statement published on social media.

Sosa explained that shots had been fired against the diplomatic mission on Sunday: “There was an attack against the Residence of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in La Paz” during which the perpetrators “executed several shots with firearms,” she noted.

In response, her Venezuelan colleague Yván Gil President Luis Arce Catacora's administration for its “swift” deployment “to find the fascist elements that have artfully attacked” the building. In Gil's view, Bolivia's actions were “impeccable.”

“The intolerance of the ultra-right, frustrated and immersed in their own failures, has tried unsuccessfully to damage the facilities of the Bolivarian homeland, again they fail as they did here,” Gil added on Telegram. “We appreciate the quick action of the Government of the Plurinational State of Bolivia,” Gil insisted.

According to Bolivian authorities, parts of the diplomatic mission's facade were damaged during the attack.

Bolivia was among the countries alongside China, Russia, and Cuba recognizing Nicolás Maduro's victory in the controversial July 28, 2024, elections due to which he was sworn in for a third consecutive six-year period on Jan. 10, last. Most Western countries, on the other hand, contended the Bolivarian regime's legitimacy after no evidence was shown to support the National Electoral Council's (CNE) announcement besides a Supreme Court ruling upholding it. Both government offices are known to be of Chavista allegiance.