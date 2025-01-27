Petro and Trump exchange threats amid troubled deportation flights

In the end, the tug of war between Petro and Trump amounted to little more than reciprocal warnings

Washington and Bogotá played cat-and-mouse this weekend after the Colombian leftwing Government Gustavo Petro refused to allow US military planes carrying deportees to land in the South American country. In response, President Donald Trump slapped 25% tariffs on all Colombian imports, after which Petro adopted a reciprocal measure.

The former Colombian guerrilla fighter said he had decided against those flights landing in his country because he did not want undocumented Colombian migrants to the US to be treated as criminals while calling for the enforcement of “dignified treatment protocols.” He then insisted Colombia would be more than happy to welcome them on civilian aircraft.

“Your blockade does not scare me because Colombia, besides being the country of beauty, is the heart of the world. I know that you love beauty as I do. Do not disrespect it, and it will offer you its sweetness,” said Petro in a message to Trump. Petro also warned that Colombia would further open up to the world and “stop looking north.”

Trump's reprisals also meant visa sanctions on Colombian officials and enhanced customs inspections because US national security had been jeopardized. “Petro's denial of these flights has endangered the National Security and Public Safety of the United States,” claimed the Republican leader, who has been less than a week back at the Oval Office. The 25% tariffs on Colombian goods entering the United States would be adjusted to 50% in one week had Petro insisted on his stance.

But as tensions grew, the White House announced that Colombia had agreed to accept the deported migrants on US military aircraft. Hence, the implementation of the retaliatory initiatives was put on hold, although visa restrictions and other constraints remained in force until the first group of deportees was returned.