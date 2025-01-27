Petro and Trump exchange threats amid troubled deportation flights

Washington and Bogotá played cat-and-mouse this weekend after the Colombian leftwing Government Gustavo Petro refused to allow US military planes carrying deportees to land in the South American country. In response, President Donald Trump slapped 25% tariffs on all Colombian imports, after which Petro adopted a reciprocal measure.
The former Colombian guerrilla fighter said he had decided against those flights landing in his country because he did not want undocumented Colombian migrants to the US to be treated as criminals while calling for the enforcement of “dignified treatment protocols.” He then insisted Colombia would be more than happy to welcome them on civilian aircraft.
“Your blockade does not scare me because Colombia, besides being the country of beauty, is the heart of the world. I know that you love beauty as I do. Do not disrespect it, and it will offer you its sweetness,” said Petro in a message to Trump. Petro also warned that Colombia would further open up to the world and “stop looking north.”
Trump's reprisals also meant visa sanctions on Colombian officials and enhanced customs inspections because US national security had been jeopardized. “Petro's denial of these flights has endangered the National Security and Public Safety of the United States,” claimed the Republican leader, who has been less than a week back at the Oval Office. The 25% tariffs on Colombian goods entering the United States would be adjusted to 50% in one week had Petro insisted on his stance.
But as tensions grew, the White House announced that Colombia had agreed to accept the deported migrants on US military aircraft. Hence, the implementation of the retaliatory initiatives was put on hold, although visa restrictions and other constraints remained in force until the first group of deportees was returned.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
TWIMC....Posted 15 hours ago 0
- In all honesty I have to say that the current Yankee President is the most sincere and less hypocrite one that has graced the Oval Office since I got use of memory..., many..., many years ago...
- He perfectly represents the Core Values of Yankeeism and Wild Capitalism...
- in a previous thread..., I wondered when Canada..., Danmark..., Mexico and Panamá..., would be joining Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Türkiye, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam as “Partner Countries” of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates...)
- I Tænk that..., after today's news, we can add a couple of dozens Countries from the Global South to that list...
- Soon to be followed by many others from the Global East and a couple or so from the Global North...
Capisce...?
TænkPosted 13 hours ago 0
Actually the BIG STICK method is now the new policy of the Trump administration.
“The government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay,”
I'm certain that Skippy has his big girl panties all wadded up in consternation with his President's new polices...
MAGA!
Meanwhile our harvest is going very well. We expect our first shipment to occur this Thursday.
¡Saludos de Panquehue!
The Shilean Pinochetian Momio above says...:Posted 12 hours ago -1
- “Actually the BIG STICK method is now the new policy of the Trump administration.”
This Argenzuelan BSW (Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht) Sympathiser says...:
- Nothing new about the “BIG STICK” method..., hermanito...
-The “BIG STICK” method is from the long gone good auld times when one could freely use the “BIG STICK” on ones workers, wifes, kids, lovers, dogs & horses...
- In these modern times of ours..., one must at least fake some respect for all of them or they just move on to greener pastures...
Like the BRICS...
Capisce...?