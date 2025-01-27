Polar Medal 2025 for British Antarctic Survey staff

Congratulations to British Antarctic Survey (BAS) staff who have been awarded a Polar Medal in the 2025 New Year’s Honours List for their contributions to improving our understanding of Antarctica, through scientific or technical work in or about the Polar Regions.

The Polar Medal is awarded by the Sovereign of the United Kingdom to individuals who have outstanding achievements in the field of polar research, and particularly for those who have worked over extended periods in harsh climates. It was instituted in 1857 as the Arctic Medal, and renamed the Polar Medal in 1904.

Dr Iain Rudkin – Arctic Operations Manager, Arctic and Antarctica to 2024

Iain first started at BAS as a Field Guide in 2009, overwintering three times at Rothera and spending numerous summers supporting BAS projects from the Polar plateau northwards to the sub-Antarctic Islands. His highlights include his first season, spent on the Rutford Ice Stream, Marie Byrd land, and at Signy Research Station, but also include his dedication and support of BAS in the Russian Arctic, Greenland, and Svalbard. Following a five-year hiatus as a mountaineering guide and safety manager in the tourism side of Antarctica, Iain returned to BAS to support Nick Cox in the running of the NERC Research Station in Ny-Ålesund, Svalbard. His current role as Arctic Operations Manager began in autumn 2023 and helps support all those in BAS and UK science who work in the Arctic, particularly in Ny-Ålesund.

Dr Gabriele Stowasser – Marine Ecologist, Antarctic to 2024

Gabriele is a marine ecologist working on the trophic (feeding) relationships between living organisms in marine ecosystems of the Polar Regions and British Overseas Territories. The overarching aim of her work is to deliver new insights into the spatial and temporal functioning of marine food webs, which she achieves by applying a combination of biochemical and other analytical methods to identify key connections of energy and nutrient transfer between species in an ecosystem (known as trophic linkages).

Joining British Antarctic Survey in October 2005, Gabriele went straight into the field, spending 3 months on South Georgia Island, and since then, has taken part in and supported over 25 scientific cruises – equating to around three years at sea. During her tenure, she has also created long-term data sets which improve the ability to monitor and predict the response of a specified ecosystem to any change – a particularly important capability in fast-changing environments such as the Polar Regions, and for the wider scientific community in actively promoting low carbon science.

Jeremy Robst – IT Engineer, Antarctic to 2023

Starting at British Antarctic Survey in September 1997, Jeremy has worked as a Linux/Unix IT Engineer for more than 27 years, with around eight years in the Arctic, Antarctic, and onboard BAS vessels (RRS James Clark Ross, RRS Ernest Shackleton, and RRS Sir David Attenborough). With his role, Jeremy provides and supports the BAS computer systems for science and operational purposes, including his current position specialised in shipboard IT, as IT technical lead for the RRS Sir David Attenborough. Being instrumental in specifying, purchasing, installing and maintaining data storage platforms throughout his career, Jeremy’s work has had a vital impact; with data transfer, data storage & backup, and IT infrastructure all incredibly important components of the polar research being conducted by BAS.

Jeremy met his wife, Dr Sophie Fielding, while working at BAS – she received the Polar Medal in 2019 for her contribution to understanding the environmental and human impacts on marine ecosystems in Antarctica. Jeremy expresses how big an impact on his personal as well as professional life working at BAS has been.

John Davies – Mechanical Maintenance Technician, Antarctic to 2024

Since his first season South, John has excelled at a variety of positions with British Antarctic Survey – serving as an electrician at Signy Research Station (2019-2021), a facilities engineer at Rothera Research Station (1997/8), and more recently a commissioning engineer at Halley VI Research Station (2021/22). With every undertaking, John has proceeded with distinction; from commissioning mechanical and electrical power generation for new buildings on Bird Island and at Rothera Research Station, to serving 10 years as an electro-technical officer with the merchant navy. Now returning to British Antarctic Survey as commissioning engineer, John is involved in modifying the mechanical, electrical and fire suppression systems at Halley VI, and is part of the team re-commissioning/closing the Research Station at the beginning and end of each season.

Steve ‘Binky’ Stiglic-Buxton – Electronics Officer (Communications), Antarctic to 2024

From his first Antarctic season in 1985/86, Steve – known affectionately as ‘Binky’ to colleagues and friends alike – has always gone above and beyond in his roles at the British Antarctic Survey. An approachable, cheerful manner, Steve never failed to make people smile – whether a fellow crew member or a new person onboard the BAS vessels he worked on (RRS John Biscoe, RRS Ernest Shackleton and RRS Sir David Attenborough), Steve welcomed them with his bright and buoyant attitude. Steve has served more than 15 seasons across his career, promoting the Antarctic at every opportunity and embodying the spirit of polar exploration and research. Most recently, Steve came out of retirement to fill in as Electronics Officer for the RRS Sir David Attenborough, ensuring the ship could continue to undertake vital research at both poles, a testament to his capabilities both professionally and personally.

Also awarded from the Government of South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands (GSGSSI) was Mrs Sarah Lurcock – Museum Manager, Registrar and Postal Officer South Georgia.

Congratulations again to the deserving recipients, and a huge thank you for their exemplary service to polar research, science, operations and beyond. (BAS)