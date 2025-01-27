Uruguayan peacekeeper killed in DRC as rebels seize Goma

Uruguayan Sergeant Adrián Fernández has been wounded and is in a “critical” condition

Various UN peacekeeping troops were killed this weekend in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as the rebel M23 made territorial gains. One Uruguayan was among the dead and another was reported stable, albeit in a critical condition. Three others were wounded. In addition to the Uruguayan casualty, the UN troops also confirmed the killing of two South African soldiers. At least 13 peacekeepers fell last week.

The Uruguayan KIA soldier was identified as Rodolfo Álvarez, who was a member of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission (MONUSCO) and died during an M23 attack in the North Kivu province. The one fighting for his life is Sgt. Adrián Fernández, who has undergone various surgical procedures, it was reported.

According to Uruguayan Army sources, two companies from the South American country were deployed in Rusayo, 17 km from Goma, in addition to guarding the UN Logistics Base housing civilians about to be evacuated. The Uruguayan troops were also entrusted with escorting some 250 displaced UN civilian staffers and their families.

Meanwhile, Uruguay's mission before the United Nations Security Council called for an immediate ceasefire in Congo followed by political negotiations to end the ongoing conflict. Uruguay's Ambassador before the UN Carlos Amorín insisted that his country's troops were in full compliance with UN guidelines.

After the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels took control of the city of Goma, Congolese authorities said it was a “declaration of war.” The invaders urged Goma residents to remain calm and demanded Congolese military report to the central stadium. Goma residents began evacuating the city early Sunday as gunfire advised them against staying.

Late Sunday night, UN peacekeepers began to process members of the military who had begun to surrender on the outskirts of the city while the local airpòrt was shut down by rebels who also control the roads. The Uruguayan Army said in a statement on X late Sunday that some Congolese soldiers have laid down their weapons and are now sheltered at the South American country's “Siempre Presente” Base awaiting disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration.

”We gave the (Congolese forces) a 48-hour ultimatum to lay down their arms. The ultimatum has already passed, so we say that they can deposit their military equipment at (U.N. mission) MONUSCO,“ M23 Spokesman Willy Ngoma told Reuters.

Congolese Government Spokesman Patrick Muyaya said in a video posted on X that his country was “in a war situation where the news is changing.” Rwanda has denied backing the M23 despite UN evidence showing otherwise. AFP reported between 500 and 1,000 Rwandan soldiers arrived Sunday to reinforce the M23 near Goma. Congo’s Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner told the Security Council that Rwanda was committing “a frontal aggression, a declaration of war which no longer hides itself behind diplomatic maneuvers.”

UN Special Representative Bintou Keita told the Security Council that M23 and Rwandan forces entered the Munigi neighborhood on Goma's outskirts. Keita also pointed out that the M23 fighters were using residents “as human shields.”

Overall, seven South African troops have been killed in recent days. Since 2021, Congo’s government and allied forces, including the 14,000-strong UN mission have been keeping M23 away from Goma. Back in 2012, the M23 seized Goma but retreated following considerable international pressure on Rwanda. Malawi's UN forces also reported casualties

An emergency meeting of the East African Community regional bloc is to be held ”within the next 48 hours” to discuss the crisis, Kenyan President William Ruto confirmed after conferring with his thanked DRC and Rwandan colleagues Etienne Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame respectively.