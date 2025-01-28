Avian Influenza Prevention Zone extended to all of England; H5N1 human case in West Midlands

Dr Christine Middlemiss is the UK's Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO). She was appointed UK Chief Vet in December 2017

The UK Health Security Agency, UKHSA, has confirmed a case of influenza A(H5N1) in a person in the West Midlands region. Simultaneously the UK Chief Veterinary Officer has ordered a new Avian Influenza Prevention Zone AIPZ to cover the whole of England from noon on Saturday 25 January following the escalating number of cases of avian influenza and continued heightened risk levels in wild birds.

As to the person with the confirmed case of avian influenza, authorities have stated that bird-to-human transmission of avian influenza is rare and has previously occurred a small number of times in the UK.

The person acquired the infection on a farm, where they had close and prolonged contact with a large number of infected birds. The risk to the wider public continues to be very low. The individual is currently well and was admitted to a High Consequence Infectious Disease (HCID) unit.

The birds were infected with the DI.2 genotype, one of the viruses known to be circulating in birds in the UK this season. This is different to strains circulating among mammals and birds in the US.

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss’ order of a new Avian Influenza Prevention Zone AIPZ covering all of England means keepers will be required to conduct enhanced biosecurity to mitigate the risk of further outbreaks of the disease.

A housing order has also been extended in the north of England to now cover York and North Yorkshire, and a new Housing Order has been ordered for Shropshire following an outbreak in the county. This comes into force at 00:01 on Monday 27th January.

A housing order remains in force across East Riding of Yorkshire, City of Kingston Upon Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, and Suffolk. Areas with Housing Orders require the strictest levels of biosecurity as set out by the AIPZ.

Mandatory housing also applies in any 3km Protection Zone surrounding infected premises.

The current risks to human health remains low and as standard, properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat. UKHSA remains vigilant for any evidence of changing levels of risk and are keeping this under constant review.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss said: “Given the continued increase in the number of bird flu cases across England, we are taking further action to try and prevent the further spread of disease.

“I urge bird keepers to check which requirements apply to them, to continue to exercise robust biosecurity measures, remain alert for any signs of disease and report suspected disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

“The AIPZ measures apply to all bird keepers whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock and are essential to protecting flocks from avian influenza.

“We are seeing a growing number of avian flu cases in birds on both commercial farms and in backyard flocks across the country. Implementing scrupulous biosecurity measures will help protect the health and welfare of your birds from the threat of avian influenza and other diseases.”