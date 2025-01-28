Like old friends, PM Starmer/Trump; and Lamy/Rubio agree to meet soon

Communication between British PM Keir Starmer cabinet and US President Donald Trump team seem very fluid, speaking like lifelong friends and buddies. That was what occurred on Monday when PM Starmer spoke to President Trump and on Sunday with Foreign Secretary David Lamy and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. In both cases the leaders agreed to meet soon.

According to the release from 10 Downing Street President Trump opened by sending his condolences to the Prime Minister on the loss of his brother, while the Prime Minister thanked President Trump for his kind words and congratulated him on his inauguration.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to President Trump’s role in securing the landmark ceasefire and hostages deal in Gaza. The President welcomed the release of Emily Damari and sent his best wishes to her family. They discussed the importance of working together for security in the Middle East.

They also discussed trade and the economy, with the Prime Minister setting out how UK are deregulating to boost growth.

And the President spoke of his respect and affection for the Royal Family. They agreed to meet soon and looked forward to further discussions then”.

On Sunday Foreign Secretary David Lammy spoke with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The Foreign Secretary congratulated Secretary Rubio on his appointment as Secretary of State and the pair discussed their shared links to the Caribbean, with the Foreign Secretary’s family ties to Guyana and Secretary Rubio’s family links to Cuba.

They both welcomed the opportunity for the UK and the US to work together in alignment to address shared challenges including the situation in the Middle East, Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine, the challenges posed by China and the need for Indo-Pacific security.

The pair said they looked forward to working together and to meeting in person soon.