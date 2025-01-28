Lula and Putin discuss ongoing world affairs

Lula told Putin he would be attending the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9

Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Vladimir Putin of Russia held a telephone conversation Monday during which they discussed ongoing global affairs and reviewed the bilateral agenda. In addition, the South American leader accepted the invitation to attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow in May, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Both leaders also welcomed Indonesia's joining the BRICS group as a full member.

Lula seized the call to insist on “Brazil's commitment to the promotion of peace,” the Planalto Palace said in a statement. Putin thanked the contribution of actors such as Brazil to the search for a solution to the conflict in Ukraine and showed interest in the work of the Group of Friends of Peace, launched by Brazil and China at the UN last September,“ the document went on to say.

The Russian president ”congratulated Brazil on the launch of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty during the Brazilian presidency of the G20 (Group of Twenty), recalling that Russia was one of the first countries to join the initiative,“ it further highlighted.

In addition, ”Putin expressed his support for the Brazilian presidency of the BRICS and underscored his willingness to continue working on initiatives to facilitate trade and investment among members and in other areas,“ the communiqué mentioned.

Lula insisted he would attend the May 9 Great Patriotic War festivities in Moscow while Putin recalled the former union leader's presence in St. Petersburg for the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Leningrad, the city's Soviet-era name.

”President Lula da Silva thanked the Russian side for the invitation to the celebration in Moscow of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II in Europe (the Great Patriotic War - TASS) on May 9 and announced his intention to attend,” Russia's TASS news service reported.

The Brazilian president’s trip to Moscow comes in the aftermath of his canceling his journey to Kazan (Russia) in October 2024 for the BRICS summit due to a head injury for which he would later undergo surgery.

Many world leaders are expected to attend the military parade on Red Square, including Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, among others. North Korea has been invited to send a military team to march before dignitaries from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.