Things back to normal but not for Colombians seeking a US visa

28th Tuesday, January 2025 - 08:47 UTC Full article

Colombian would-be travelers will have to wait until the tide caused by Petro's challenging Trump subsides

The US State Department confirmed Monday that delays were still to be expected by Colombian nationals seeking a visa to travel to the United States after the incident between Presidents Donald Trump and Gustavo Petro over the weekend regarding two deportation flights.

Both heads of state threatened each other with a tariff war after Petro said he would not allow any US Air Force aircraft to land in Colombia because the nationals of the South American country deserved a more dignified deportation trip. In the end, Petro acquiesced to all of Trump's demands but now Colombians needing to travel are paying the price of his bravado as some measures, such as the visa restraints, are expected to remain in place until the flights have been completed.

People with a consular appointment for Tuesday received emails from the US Embassy canceling the engagement until further notice, it was reported in Bogotá. ”Appointments at the Centro de Atención al Solicitante (CAS) Bogotá ASC and at the Consular Section Bogotá the following applicants have been canceled“ for the second day in a row, the emails read. Among those affected by the measure were many non-Bogotá residents who had traveled to the capital only for that procedure.

After the verbal tug of war Sunday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered ”the immediate suspension of visa issuance at the consular section of the U.S. embassy in Bogota“ citing Petro's refusal to ”accept two repatriation flights that he had previously authorized.“

The State Department also said Rubio banned all travel to the US by ”individuals and their families who were responsible for interfering with the operations of US repatriation flights“ and insisted that those measures would remain applicable ”until Colombia complies with its obligations to accept the return of its own citizens“ because ”the US will not back down when it comes to defending its national security interests.”

