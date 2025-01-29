Falklands KEMH laboratory receives accreditation from UKAS

The King Edward VII Memorial Hospital (KEMH) is pleased to announce that its food and water laboratory has received accreditation from the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS).

The laboratory has been accredited to international standards (ISO) in accordance with International Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2017 – General Requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories. The ISO sets out requirements for the competence, impartiality, and consistent operation of laboratories, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of their testing and calibration results.

Achieving this accreditation will be beneficial for the Islands’ export industry in respect of meat and fish in particular.

Chester Crowie, KEMH’s Pathology Laboratory Manager, said: “Receiving this accreditation is a significant achievement for the KEMH. The process has been underway for over twenty years and a huge amount of work to reach this point has been put in by laboratory staff during that time. This achievement underlines our commitment to continuous improvement and meeting the high-quality standards expected by UKAS”.

John Woollacott, Director of Health and Social Services, said: “I would like to congratulate all of the team and everyone involved over many years to receive this accreditation. Achieving this impressive result will support the international export of meat and fish products from the Islands and speaks volumes about the effort everyone has invested in the accreditation process, as well as the team’s high standards”.