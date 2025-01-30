Airliner, military helicopter plunge into Potomac River after mid-air collision

The accident somehow brought back memories of the Air Florida flight that also went into the Potomac River

An American Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet on approach at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA/KDCA) collided mid-air with a US Army Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. Both aircraft ended up in the Potomac River.

The airliner carried 64 people aboard (60 passengers and four crew) while 3 crew members were in the military unit. At least 18 bodies have been recovered so far, but the exact number of casualties remains unconfirmed as the search-and-rescue was still underway early Thursday involving some 300 rescuers.

Relief teams were working in extremely adverse conditions amid strong winds and cold temperatures in a poorly lit part of the icy river. The National Weather Service said the water temperature was around 34 degrees Fahrenheit and hitting low-20s during the night, or below 0 degrees Celsius. The operation is expected to continue for multiple days, DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said. The passenger twin jet aircraft was reported to have broken into several pieces.

American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, had departed from Wichita, Kansas, and was about 400 feet in the air on approach to Runway 33 around 8.48 pm local time when it crashed. The helicopter from a base in Fairfax County, Virginia, was on a training mission.

“We can confirm that the aircraft involved in tonight's incident was an Army UH-60 helicopter from Bravo Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, out of Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir during a training flight,” military Spokeswoman Heather Chairez said.

The air terminal was to remain closed at least until 11 am Thursday, with 19 flights diverted to the larger Dulles International Airport (IAD/KIAD). There were no restrictions reported at the Baltimore / Washington International Airport (BWI/KBWI).

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are launching a probe into the cases of the accident. Sean Duff, who had just been sworn in as secretary of Transport, expressed his “full support” to both agencies. The Army and the Department of Defense were conducting a separate investigation, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth confirmed.

Rescue efforts included personnel from Virginia, DC, and Maryland, as well as “every available” US Coast Guard resource, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

“I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arrive,” President Donald Trump said in a statement.

Vice President JD Vance was also monitoring the situation. “Let's hope for the best,” he said on X.

On Jan. 13, 1982, Air Florida Flight 90 struck the 14th Street Bridge and went into the Potomac River, killing 74 of the 79 occupants of the Boeing 737-200, In addition, four people in vehicles also were killed.

On Jan. 15, 2009, U.S. Airways Flight 1549 made an emergency landing in the Hudson River, shortly after striking birds following takeoff from LaGuardia Airport in New York City. There were no fatalities and the incident was portrayed in the movie “Sully” starring Tom Hanks as Captain Chesley Burnett Sullenberger III.

The last commercial plane crash in the United States was on Jan. 6, 2013, when Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crashed in San Francisco, resulting in three fatalities and 187 people injured.