Lula and Boric discuss regional integration

30th Thursday, January 2025 - 08:26 UTC Full article

Progressive leaders in the region such as Lula and Boric are deepening their bonds amid Donald Trump's backlash after four years of Democratic rule

Leftwing Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Gabriel Boric Font of Chile Wednesday discussed regional integration during a telephone conversation amid Donald Trump's return to the White House and his spree of deporting illegal migrants.

“The leaders stressed the importance of working for the integration of Latin America and the Caribbean in the current context, in the face of the historic challenges of combating inequalities and promoting social inclusion and sustainable development,” the Brazilian government said in a statement.

In addition, the progressive heads of State reviewed preparations for the “In Defense of Democracy: Fighting Extremism” event to be held in Chile, as per the United Nations' decision at its 79th General Assembly in New York. “We also talked about preparing a meeting of leaders in defense of democracy, soon to be hosted in Chile,” Lula mentioned on social networks.

“Today we talked with Lula about my upcoming state visit to the giant Brazil in which we will deepen trade, cultural exchange, and greater joint growth,” Boric wrote on X about his trip scheduled for April 22 to “deepen trade, cultural exchange, and greater joint growth,” according to Boric's posting on social media. “We also coordinated the meeting of progressive leaders to defend democracy, science, respect, and work with those who suffer the most and humanist values. United we are stronger,” he added.

