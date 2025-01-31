Trump’s envoy delivers stern warning to Maduro in Caracas as US flag displayed in Miraflores

Richard Grenell, the special envoy appointed by U.S. President Donald Trump, met with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro at the Presidential Miraflores Palace in Caracas on Friday. During the meeting, Grenell conveyed a non-negotiable message from White House official Mauricio Claver-Carone: Maduro must “receive back the Venezuelan criminals that have been sent to the United States.”

“Maduro’s regime must comply with this demand,” Claver-Carone reportedly stated before Grenell’s departure from Washington. The U.S. government is pushing for coordinated deportation flights for Venezuelans, including leaders of the criminal group Tren de Aragua, who were captured in the United States. In addition, the administration called for the immediate release of at least six Americans detained in Venezuela on charges of conspiracy.

Maduro, for his part, offered a “zero agenda” to restart negotiations, hinting at a possible reset of dialogue. However, sources note that the outcome of this meeting will set the tone for future U.S.-Venezuela relations. “This visit doesn’t change our long-standing position,” a U.S. official commented. “If Maduro does not meet these demands, there will be consequences.”

Adding to the dramatic imagery of the day, Maduro’s press released striking photos showing the U.S. flag prominently displayed at the Miraflores Palace—the seat of the Venezuelan Government.

The meeting comes amid ongoing tensions following years of strained relations, with the U.S. having broken diplomatic ties in 2019 and resumed a limited dialogue under the Biden administration. While Biden’s government benefited from licenses that eased Venezuela’s economic crisis last year, the Trump-era stance on punitive measures against the Venezuelan regime remains firm.

La bandera de Estados Unidos en el Palacio de Miraflores, la sede del Gobierno de Venezuela. Una imagen impactante. Estas son dos fotos más que ha distribuido la prensa de Maduro. pic.twitter.com/UfJihN92Gp — Juan Diego Quesada (@jdquesada) January 31, 2025

Grenell’s visit marks the first high-level encounter between the United States and Venezuela since Trump’s return to prominence. As the U.S. continues to coordinate its anti-immigrant and anti-Maduro policies, this message underscores the administration’s determination to challenge Maduro’s hold on power.

In a related development, Maduro has previously stated that he welcomes the repatriation of Venezuelan criminals, declaring, “Nosotros sí queremos que vuelvan. Si por allá no los quieren, nosotros sí los queremos, con amor, y abrimos nuestros brazos.” Whether Maduro will comply with the demands or further escalate the conflict remains to be seen.

The meeting and its fallout are being closely watched by international observers, as they could signal a significant shift in U.S.-Venezuela relations during a period of deep political polarization in the region.