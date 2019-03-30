Argentina begins commemoration acts of Malvinas War

The main event takes place before the beginning of the official Super League matches with military bands parading on the tunes of the San Lorenzo March

In anticipation of the 37th anniversary of the start of the South Atlantic conflict, 2 April 1982, the Argentine football association and Army have organized a raft of events to pay homage to the 649 combatants fallen during the invasion of the British South Atlantic Islands claimed by Argentina.

The main event will take place before the beginning of the official matches of the Argentine Super League with military bands parading on the tunes of the San Lorenzo March.

The first such demonstration took place Friday evening at the Boca Juniors stadium with the participation of the Artillery Regiment musicians.

This was followed by a brief commemorative proclamation which said that “On the 37th anniversary of the South Atlantic heroic deed, the Argentine Army honors the Malvinas War

Veterans with a display of its music bands. Officers, petty officers and soldiers who fought side to side to keep our territorial integrity in 1982”.

Finally the public was invited to sing the Malvinas March, played by the military band, and a minute of silence was held in honor and respect for all those combatants fallen.

A full program of similar events, with different Army bands, has been programmed for each of the Super League matches to be played on Saturday and Sunday.