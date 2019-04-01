HMS Clyde to be transferred to the Brazilian navy at the end of 2019

HMS Clyde will be replaced by a new Batch 2 River class vessel, HMS Forth.

Brazilian media are reporting that the country is to take over HMS Clyde when the Offshore Patrol Vessel leaves Royal Navy service in the Falkland Islands. The news was reportedly announced during a recent event, “Brazil-United Kingdom Defense Industry Dialogue”, held in the Brazilian Navy Cultural Center in São Paulo.

Local media have since reported that Rear Admiral Amaury Calheiros Boite confirmed that the Brazilian Navy has been in talks with the Royal Navy and BAE Systems to take over the lease of HMS Clyde when it expires at the end of 2019.

HMS Clyde is part of the Royal Navy’s Fishery Protection Squadron. The Offshore Patrol Vessel was designed and built by BAE Systems and is leased and operated by the Royal Navy, while the company provides maintenance and logistical support to the vessel. She has been on duty at the Falkland Islands.

HMS Forth was commissioned into the Royal Navy in April 2018, following a ceremony at Portsmouth. However in June 2018 it was announced Forth would be entering dry dock for major rectification work likely to take more than three months.

The Royal Navy reactivated HMS Tyne to cover planned patrols by Forth, with BAE Systems covering the additional costs.