TRIP: How is the tourism voucher scheme launched in the Falklands

How is the tourism voucher scheme launched in the Falklands

Today, as part of a raft of recovery measures designed to support businesses and stimulate economic growth throughout the Falkland Islands during the global pandemic, the island’s government (FIG) is pleased to announce the launch of the Tourism Recovery Incentive Programme – or ‘TRIP’.

TRIP is a domestic tourism stimulus scheme that is open to everyone who is ordinarily resident in the Falkland Islands and will run from 1 October 2020 until 31 March 2021. It will provide eligible adults with a £500 digital voucher and eligible children with a £250 digital voucher to be spent on tourism accommodation, hospitality and experiences, provided by registered businesses.



TRIP will be administered by International Tours & Travel who were successful in their tender for the government contract. They will be responsible for administering the scheme, working alongside of the Falkland Islands Government to ensure that all voucher applicants are eligible and recorded, and that applicable businesses are registered to participate in the scheme.



Interested residents will be able to apply for the scheme by completing a registration form; a single registration form may be completed for all eligible people within a single household. Registration will be confirmed within two weeks to allow for processing and eligibility checks by the government.



Once registered, all bookings can be made via ITT and the voucher must only be used to pay for the services of registered businesses participating in the scheme. It will also be possible to receive reimbursement against the voucher for eligible bookings made prior to 19 October 2020 or before a person has received confirmation of their registration.



Details on how to apply for the scheme will be available by visiting the ITT website.

Mark Pollard, portfolio lead for Trade and Industry, including tourism, said: “The TRIP scheme will be a shot in the arm for domestic tourism, providing residents with greater resources to enjoy local hospitality and experiences, while supporting operators and businesses. There’s never been a better time to explore everything that the Falkland Islands has to offer and I really do hope that as many people as possible take the opportunity to register for the scheme and help revive the sector.”