Chilean president ratifies support for Argentina claims in the Falklands' dispute

Chilean President Sebastián Piñera ratified his administration's support for “Argentina's sovereignty claims over the Falklands/Malvinas and other South Atlantic islands,” and called for Argentina and UK to resume talks to find a peaceful solution to the controversy in the framework of UN resolutions on the issue.
Piñera's statement was registered as point 51 of the joint declaration signed in Santiago on Tuesday by the Chilean leader and the Argentine president Alberto Fernandez during the first of his two day visit to Santiago.
In the same declaration Alberto Fernández stated Argentina's appreciation for the “Chilean government traditional support” in the dispute over the Islands.
Finally both presidents coincided that adopting unilateral actions such as the exploitation of natural resources in the disputed area, “is not compatible with the United Nations accords” and thus “Argentina is entitled to undertake legal actions referred to the current treaties and International Law”
Estimado THINKPosted 1 day ago +3
The agreement is just about as sincere as the fist bump in the photograph.
— It's all show and no substance. —
Argentina is like an old bitchy woman who keeps asking her next-door neighbor if she's still young looking and beautiful — and of course the answer is OF COURSE YOU ARE!
But sadly, the truth is like the haggard face of CFK...
¡Saludos!!
Claim?Posted 1 day ago +2
Based on what?
Britain did not expel the Argentine population in 1833. They merely reasserted sovereignty. The only group Britain did expel was a 26-man Argentine garrison that had already made plans to leave the islands.
Falklands – The Usurpation Myth (1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/44026596/Falklands_The_Usurpation_Myth
For the umpteenth time, sit down and talk about what ?,Posted 20 hours ago +2
Argentina wants the Falklands, Falklanders say you can not have them, end of talks, the sooner the Falklands become an independent country the better,