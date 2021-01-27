Chilean president ratifies support for Argentina claims in the Falklands' dispute

The two presidents exchange pleasantries at the ceremony

Chilean President Sebastián Piñera ratified his administration's support for “Argentina's sovereignty claims over the Falklands/Malvinas and other South Atlantic islands,” and called for Argentina and UK to resume talks to find a peaceful solution to the controversy in the framework of UN resolutions on the issue.

Piñera's statement was registered as point 51 of the joint declaration signed in Santiago on Tuesday by the Chilean leader and the Argentine president Alberto Fernandez during the first of his two day visit to Santiago.

In the same declaration Alberto Fernández stated Argentina's appreciation for the “Chilean government traditional support” in the dispute over the Islands.

Finally both presidents coincided that adopting unilateral actions such as the exploitation of natural resources in the disputed area, “is not compatible with the United Nations accords” and thus “Argentina is entitled to undertake legal actions referred to the current treaties and International Law”