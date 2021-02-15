Falklands defined as British Independent Overseas Territory by US Navy triggers reaction in Buenos Aires

UK aircraft from the British Independent Overseas Territory, Falkland Islands, recently collaborated with USS Greenville SSN 772 in the South Atlantic open ocean

The Argentine government expressed deep concern following a report in the official twitter from the United States Commander Submarine Force Atlantic, (Comsublant) in which it reveals that it had recently operated in the South Atlantic, “with British support” from the Falklands, “in a display of the global reach of both nations.”

An official release from the Foreign ministry points out that “the presence of vessels susceptible of carrying or employing nuclear weapons in the South Atlantic, contradicts UN General Assembly Resolution 41/11 referred to the South Atlantic as a Zone of Peace and Cooperation, which calls on States from other regions, particularly those militarily important, to scrupulously respect the South Atlantic as a region of peace and cooperation, particularly through the reduction and eventual elimination of their military presence in the region, the non introduction of nuclear weapons or other arms of massive destruction.”

The release refers to US Navy Vice Admiral Daryl Caudle, Commander of Submarine Forces tweets revealing that a UK aircraft from the British Independent Overseas Territory, Falkland Islands, recently collaborated with USS Greenville SSN 772 in the South Atlantic open ocean, “demonstrating the global reach of both nations' forces submarine Force.”

The ministry underlines it is not the first time that “Argentina has exposed the presence of a British military base in the Falklands, which is also contrary to the different UN resolutions such as 31/49, which calls on Argentina and the UK to speed negotiations relative to the sovereignty dispute and calls on sides to abstain from adopting unilateral decision referred to the introduction of unilateral modifications in the situation, while the Islands are involved in the negotiation process.”

“Appealing to those forces, illegally established with global geostrategic objectives, are a complete demonstration that the arguments from the UK nothing have to do with the bilateral relation with Argentina.”

Finally, Argentina calls on all States signatories of the Treaty Proscribing nuclear arms in Latin America and the Caribbean (Tlatelolco Treaty), and its additional protocols to respect its provisions and abstain from all those activities which endanger the military denuclearization statute of the region. Argentina regrets that following on half a century since the nuclear non proliferation treaty, international relations continue to be built on the construction of the extension of military capacities.

The US embassy in Buenos Aires said that USS Greenville was on a routine trip in international waters and did not make any logistics calls in the region. “And while navigating in international waters USS Greenville collaborated with an aircraft from the UK.”

Tierra del Fuego governor Gustavo Melella described the situation as extremely serious and an unprecedented incident, particularly since the tweet refers to the Malvinas as a British independent territory, which contradicts UN resolutions and the US government official position on the issue

Senator Jorge Taiana, chair of the Foreign Relations Committee condemned the presence of a US nuclear powered submarine in the South Atlantic, “with support from British aircraft,” and involved in “military exercises, a flagrant violation of the South Atlantic Peace and Cooperation Zone, according to UN General Assembly resolution 41/11.

Taiana added that the presence of the US Navy not only is a way ”of legitimizing the occupation of the Malvinas Islands, but also underlines the relevance of Antarctica and the global display of naval powers“

Argentine analysts point out that the USS Greenville presence is the second incident of the Biden administration with the Government in Buenos Aires. In effect the first was the frustrated US Coast Guard ”Stone“ Atlantic tour, Guyana, Brazil, Uruguay, which had to cancel the visit to Argentina for ”logistic issues.”

USCGC Stone was on the Southern Cross tour with the purpose of reinforcing regional maritime security alliances and to offer support to combat Illegal, unreported, unregulated fishing (IUU), in the Atlantic. Apparently USCGC Stone was invited to dock in Mar del Plata, but unexpected “logistic operational issues” finally convinced the US they were not welcome, besides the fact that Argentina is not interested in the IUU proposal.

The press office of the US Embassy in Buenos Aires said: “many unexpected logistical challenges emerged that led to the visit not being successful. Joint planning with the national government contributed to continuing to build relations between the two governments. Together again for a future visit.“