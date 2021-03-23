Andy Keeling: New Chief Executive to arrive in the Falklands next week

“Anya and I are really looking forward to starting our new life in the Falklands Islands and we hope to be full and active members of the community,” Mr. Keeling said.

Andy Keeling, the new Chief Executive for the Falkland Islands Government is due to arrive in the Islands next week to start the transition of power following a month-long handover with current Chief Executive Barry Rowland. Mr. Keeling will undertake two weeks of quarantine before start working with Mr. Rowland, the Falkland Islands Government announced on Monday.

During his handover, Mr. Keeling will meet with a wide range of people from both the public and private sectors, as well as take the opportunity to explore areas of Camp too.

“I am very excited to start as the next Chief Executive of the Falklands Islands Government, building on the achievements of Barry Rowland, leading our recovery from the pandemic, and delivering the government’s ambitious programmes, projects and services,” Mr. Keeling said on Monday.

Mr. Keeling and his wife Anya went to the Islands for a three-week visit on November for familiarisation. Andy was given a conditional offer in September 2020, with the expectation that he would take up the post in April 2021.

“The government works with and for the whole community, and I intend for my leadership of the civil service to be open and visible, always trying to maintain my accountability to the elected MLAs and people of the Islands.

“Anya and I are really looking forward to starting our new life in the Falklands Islands and we hope to be full and active members of the community, contributing to all aspects of the life of the Islands. We both can’t wait to see again the friends we made during our visit last November as well as making lots of new friends,” concluded Mr. Keeling.

Current Chief Executive Rowland added: “I’m looking forward to welcoming Andy back to the Falkland Islands following his earlier familiarisation visit in November 2020. I am sure that his strong public sector background and experience of working in a wide range of senior leadership and operational roles will give him the insight needed to lead the civil service at this time.”

In the other and, other public figures of the islands joined the welcoming of Mr. Keeling. Ian Hansen, Chair of the Legislative Assembly, said: “Andy will join us at a pivotal point, as we have a number of big capital projects well underway and are also making robust plans to recover from the impacts of Covid-19. Not only that, but it is an exciting time for us all with a General Election planned for November, and then a year of celebrations and reflection throughout 2022, to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falkland Islands war.”

“While we are delighted to welcome Andy and are looking forward to working alongside him, at the same time it will be sad to say farewell to Barry Rowland, who has undoubtedly made his mark on the Falkland Islands. Barry has been in post for over four years, during which time we have benefited considerably from his drive, business acumen, commitment and vision. We wish him well with his forthcoming retirement, during which time I am sure he will look back on his time here as one of his career highlights,” Mr. Hansen added.

Governor Nigel Phillips said: “As is the way of these things, it is time to say welcome and farewell. As was evident from their familiarisation visit, I know Andy and Anya will quickly integrate into the community, whilst Andy’s experience at Leicester City Council will enable him to ensure these Islands continue to prosper as we move forward. Yet this exciting development also sees Barry and Lynne return to the UK. Barry has been at the helm of the public service as the Falkland Islands successfully navigated an almost unprecedented period, not least the need to respond to the global pandemic. I am sure he will look back on his time serving the people of these Islands with pride and I wish both him and Lynne all the very best for the next stage of their lives.”