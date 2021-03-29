Civil servants to work from home to halt circulation of people as Covid-19 cases rise in Argentina

Argentina's Cabinet Chief Santiago Cafiero and Health Minister Carla Vizzotti Sunday announced new measures in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases and fatalities as the Easter Week holidays loom over.

The new decisions include home-office work for all non-essential federal civil servants Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, which are the only full working days of the week in the country. Provinces and other jurisdictions and branches of government were invited to follow suit.

But Education was deemed basic so on-site tuition is to take place as in previous week and in accordance with each school's schedule for the three days.

Through a message pre-recorded at the Olivos presidential residence, Vizzotti got technical. She explained that when the quotient between the number of confirmed cases accumulated in the last 14 days and the number of confirmed cases accumulated in the previous 14 days was greater than 1.20, circulation may be restricted.

As it may when the number of confirmed cases in the last two weeks exceeds 150 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

In accordance with those guidelines, governors and mayors are to decide the specific measures for their territories.

She also admitted “the epidemiological situation is worrying” in Argentina, and stressed that “the protocols will be reinforced.”

Vizzotti also called for provincial and municipal governments to define measures that also help to contain the increase in infections.

Health, Tourism and Sports authorities are to convene this Monday to decide on further actions regarding transport and accomodations.