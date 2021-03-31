Falkland Islands TRIP and BFSAI TRIP schemes to end on 31 May 2021

There are just two months remaining before both the Falkland Islands TRIP and BFSAI TRIP schemes end on 31 May 2021. Both Tourism Recovery Incentive Programmes – known locally as ‘TRIP’ schemes – have proved very popular since launching, providing participants with vouchers to spend on local tourism activities while commercial airlinks remain suspended due to the pandemic.

The number of registered individuals – including adults and children – for the TRIP scheme was 2,827 in mid-March. For the BFSAI TRIP scheme, a total of 1,500 vouchers were issued up to the start of the month, with another 1,001 adult vouchers then released on 18 March.



TRIP is a domestic tourism stimulus scheme that is open to everyone who is ordinarily resident in the Falkland Islands and provides eligible adults with a £500 digital voucher and eligible children with a £250 digital voucher to be spent on tourism accommodation, hospitality and experiences, provided by registered businesses. It also incorporates the BFSAI TRIP scheme which provides eligible adult military personnel with a voucher worth up to £100 and eligible children with a voucher worth £50.



TRIP is administered by International Tours & Travel on behalf of FIG. Details on how to apply for the scheme are available on the ITT website www.falklandislands.travel or by calling 22041.