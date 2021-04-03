Peruvian cod shipments bounce back thanks solely to US purchases

3rd Saturday, April 2021 - 06:45 UTC Full article

Depth cod (Dissostichus eleginoides) is a white meat fish that is in high demand because large and thick fillets are obtained.

Peru's cod exports, which had seen consecutive falls in previous years (2018, 2019 and 2020), totalled 180,046 US dollars in January 2021, compared to 144,122 US dollars during the same period of 2020 for a most welcome 24.9% growth, the Extractive Industries and Services Management of the Association of Exporters (Adex) reported Friday.

The increase was exclusively due to a 40.6% growth in demand on the part of the United States, the sole destination of the entire catch, while some of last year's revenues came from sales to Spain as well.

According to figures from the Adex Data Trade Intelligence System, in January of this year, 9,786 tons were shipped. as opposed to 9,885 tons last year, so the increase in revenues came straight from a rise in the FOB value, subsequent to an increase in price.

The entry of Peruvian cod into the North American market was carried out by air, through the Miami and Los Angeles airports.

Between January and December 2020, the export of deep-sea cod reached 1 million 253,000 dollars, a contraction of -47.6% compared to 2019, representing the third consecutive year of decline.

Depth cod (Dissostichus eleginoides) is a white meat fish that is in high demand because large and thick fillets are obtained.