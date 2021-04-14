Argentine president tells US envoy there will be no new Chinese base

14th Wednesday, April 2021 - 09:30 UTC Full article

China already has a space exploration facility in the Argentine province of Neuquén

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Tuesday told US National Security Council advisor Juan Gonzalez that “there will be no foreign bases,” it was reported.

Gonzalez visited Fernandez at the Olivos presidential residence but was not allowed to meet him face to face due to his covid-19 condition.

The personal envoy from the US President still delivered a sealed signed by Joseph Biden addressing that situation: “I am sorry to learn that you were diagnosed with COVID-19. Please accept my best wishes for a speedy recovery.“

Tierra del Fuego Governor Gustavo Melella is said to be seeking China's support to set up a logistics pole in his province, much to the acquiescence of the Asian giant, which has allegedly offered some financial backing which would entail, in return, the installation in Ushuaia of a military base.

Later Tuesday Foreign Minister Felipe Solá admitted the growing presence of China and Russia in the region, which has been boosted in the past few months through the supply of medical assistance and vaccines in the context of the covid-19 pandemic, was hitting nerves in international diplomacy.

China already has a space exploration facility in the Argentine province of Neuquén. The United States is known to be distrusting of that settlement and recent statements by Argentine Defense Ministry's Secretary of International Affairs Francisco Cafiero, who said he wished the Chinese armed forces ”will be able to carry out exercises combined with those of Argentina” have added to the existing unrest.

However, defence sources quoted by the Buenos Aires daily Clarín pointed out there were no joint drills scheduled with China alone, but three of them were exclusive with the United States.

Fernández also asked Gonzalez that Argentina be allowed to buy anti coronavirus vaccines in the United States, where laws restrict drug exports, even if there is a surplus, as well as its support regarding the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.