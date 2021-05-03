Argentine provinces of Neuquén and Río Negro tighten up health restrictions

The two provinces have adhered to the national government's Emergency Decree

In a joint statement, the provincial governments of Neuquén and Río Negro in Argentine Patagonia Sunday announced all social gatherings are no longer allowed as of this Monday and until May 21 to fight covid-19 in areas labelled as of high epidemiological risk.

“The governments of both provinces have agreed to establish care measures in the departments that are included in the category of high epidemiological and sanitary risk,” the statement said.

Gatherings in private homes, the recreational practice of indoor sports of any sort or outdoor if they involve more than ten people, casinos, bingo halls and discotheques in high-risk areas are now forbidden as specified in the Federal Government's Emergency Decree (DNU) 287/21.

The areas under the new restrictions are, for now, the Neuquén departments Confluencia and Zapala and the Rio Negro departments Roca and Adolfo Alsina, while measures in Bariloche and Dina Huapi remain in force.

Both provinces decided to suspend: social meetings in private homes; social gatherings in public; casino, bingo and nightclub activities.

However, other sports at the national, provincial or regional level may proceed, provided they observe protocols validated by either national or provincial health authorities.

There will be a curfew between midnight and 6 am, while restaurants and bars may serve customers up to 30% of their usual capacity.

Cinemas, theatres, clubs, gyms and cultural centres will also be allowed to operate with 30% occupancy, and under approved protocols, while cultural, social, recreational and religious events will be allowed at indoor venues with attendance limitations as per the protocols in force.