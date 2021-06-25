Game over: C14 resolution ignores Falklands' pleas and again calls for a bilateral dialogue Argentina/UK

The United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization, C24, addressed on Thursday the annual Falklands/Malvinas sovereignty question, which once again concluded with an appeal to the governments of Argentina and Britain to resume dialogue with the purpose of finding, in the shortest time possible, a peaceful solution to the controversy.
The resolution which was adopted by consensus, reiterated that the way to end the “particular colonial situation” of the Islands is a negotiated solution. The draft which was sponsored by Bolivia, Chile, Cuba, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Venezuela, regrets that despite the ample international support for negotiations, UN General Assembly numerous resolutions have yet to be implemented.
During the C24 session petitioners from both sides, made their presentations with the two Falkland Islanders, MLA Leona Rogers and MLA Mark Pollard arguing they were very happy with the current status of British Overseas Territories and that Argentina's real objective is to turn the Islands into a colony of Buenos Aires.
The Argentine delegation was headed by foreign minister Felipe Sola who claimed about the lack of replies from UK and said there are no reasons for not retaking the dialogue, be it not for “UK's intention to sustain the illegitimate colonial situation”
Nevertheless Sola insisted Argentina is willing to sit and talk, at any moment, as repeatedly demanded by UN General Assembly resolutions.
The minister added that UK ignores UN appeals since it contends that the inhabitants of the Islands have an alleged right to self determination, and thus negotiations can only take place if the Islanders agree to them.
During a press conference Solá complained strongly about the military base in Falklands/Malvinas, MPA, which he described as unjustified. “The base is 2,000 members strong with nuclear elements”, and with no reason for its existence since Argentina's attitude is entirely peaceful.
“The Islands have become the largest aircraft carrier in the world, in a most strategic zone, and UK is not acting to defend the Islanders, but to ensure a colony which really is a military base.”
Finally Solá said Argentina is no longer willing to open any umbrella regarding the sovereignty issue, but rather place the issue at the heart of its relation with the UK.
The Argentine delegation before speeches day, made the round of meetings with UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, the General Assembly president and other UN top officials.
“Same procedure as last year”. Is this really meaningful? “To resume dialogue with the purpose of finding, in the shortest time possible, a peaceful solution to the controversy.” There could of course not be any “peaceful solution” as long as Argentina has a constitution including the following words: “The Argentine Nation ratifies its legitimate and non-prescribing sovereignty over the Malvinas, Georgias del Sur and Sandwich del Sur Islands and over the corresponding maritime and insular zones, as they are an integral part of the National territory.” From the Argentine side there is nothing to “resume dialogue” about, but pure technicalities such as the date and procedure for the takeover. Everything else would be against the Constitution and could of course not be accepted by an Argentine delegation. On the other hand is Argentine “non-prescribing sovereignty” naturally not accepted by the Islanders. So there is nothing to do. This charade must go on as long as this C24 Committee exists. Pure waste of Argentine, British and Falkland taxpayers' money.Posted 3 hours ago +1
Game over my ass, by all means sit down and talk to the Argentinians but tell them sovereignty is not on the table and never will be as long as the islanders want it,Posted 2 hours ago +1
Yawn ....... you'll know something has changed, when the Decolonization Committee recommends its adopted (by consensus) to the Fourth Committee for adoption by the General Assembly. Has not happened since 1988. Will it happen this year ...... nothing to suggest that it will.Posted 2 hours ago +1
Here's last year's report from the C24.
https://falklandstimeline.files.wordpress.com/2020/10/report-of-the-special-committee-on-the-situation-with-regard-to-the-implementation-of-the-declaration-on-the-granting-of-independence-to-colonial-countries-and-peoples-for-2020.pdf