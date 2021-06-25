Game over: C14 resolution ignores Falklands' pleas and again calls for a bilateral dialogue Argentina/UK

25th Friday, June 2021 - 09:52 UTC Full article

Solá denied the right to self determination of Islanders and complained strongly about the British military presence in the Falklands

The United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization, C24, addressed on Thursday the annual Falklands/Malvinas sovereignty question, which once again concluded with an appeal to the governments of Argentina and Britain to resume dialogue with the purpose of finding, in the shortest time possible, a peaceful solution to the controversy.

The resolution which was adopted by consensus, reiterated that the way to end the “particular colonial situation” of the Islands is a negotiated solution. The draft which was sponsored by Bolivia, Chile, Cuba, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Venezuela, regrets that despite the ample international support for negotiations, UN General Assembly numerous resolutions have yet to be implemented.

During the C24 session petitioners from both sides, made their presentations with the two Falkland Islanders, MLA Leona Rogers and MLA Mark Pollard arguing they were very happy with the current status of British Overseas Territories and that Argentina's real objective is to turn the Islands into a colony of Buenos Aires.

The Argentine delegation was headed by foreign minister Felipe Sola who claimed about the lack of replies from UK and said there are no reasons for not retaking the dialogue, be it not for “UK's intention to sustain the illegitimate colonial situation”

Nevertheless Sola insisted Argentina is willing to sit and talk, at any moment, as repeatedly demanded by UN General Assembly resolutions.

The minister added that UK ignores UN appeals since it contends that the inhabitants of the Islands have an alleged right to self determination, and thus negotiations can only take place if the Islanders agree to them.

During a press conference Solá complained strongly about the military base in Falklands/Malvinas, MPA, which he described as unjustified. “The base is 2,000 members strong with nuclear elements”, and with no reason for its existence since Argentina's attitude is entirely peaceful.

“The Islands have become the largest aircraft carrier in the world, in a most strategic zone, and UK is not acting to defend the Islanders, but to ensure a colony which really is a military base.”

Finally Solá said Argentina is no longer willing to open any umbrella regarding the sovereignty issue, but rather place the issue at the heart of its relation with the UK.

The Argentine delegation before speeches day, made the round of meetings with UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, the General Assembly president and other UN top officials.