Another Uruguayan footballer commits suicide, third in two weeks and fourth in 2021

2nd Monday, August 2021 - 09:34 UTC Full article

Retired Uruguayan footballer Maximiliano Castro was found dead over the weekend at the age of 46. The cause of death was ruled as suicide. Castro had played professionally until 2008.

The former junior international is the third former Uruguayan player to pass away in similar circumstances in the past two weeks and the fourth in 2021.

Earlier in July, the 38-year-old defender Williams Martínez of the Second Division Villa Teresa club took his own life days after being sidelined from active playing after falling ill of covid-19 in June. Martínez had played for England's West Bromwich Albion and France's Reims.

Less than a week after Martínez's death, the 27-year-old Emiliano Cabrera, killed himself. He was playing professional football in Uruguay's minor leagues.

And in February of this year, Santiago Morro García who had been playing for Argentina's First Division team Godoy Cruz in Mendoza, also took his own life while negotiations regarding his contract renewal were going on.

Martínez and García had been teammates in 2014, at Uruguay's River Plate.

According to Uruguayan health authorities, 80.92% of people who commit suicide are men, but women are the ones that register the most suicide attempts