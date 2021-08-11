Argentine lawmakers want “Malvinas issue” to become decisive in allowing candidates to run for office

JxC Senator Blanco does not want JxC pre-candidate Ajmechet to reach Congress

A group of Argentine Senators has entered a bill whereby candidates for any electoral office must acknowledge the 1994 Constitutional reform which made the claim over the Malvinas Islands “a permanent and inalienable” goal.

The initiative was filed in the wake of recent statements by various politicians and other celebrities and seeks that they be uneligible for office for negating that constitutional mandate.

The proposal was submitted the Tierra del Fuego Senator national senator Pablo Blanco of the Radical Civic Union (UCR) Party under the opposition Together for a Change (Juntos por el Cambio - JxC) alliance. The billa was also endorsed by JxC Senators Silvia Elías de Pérez (Tucumán), Stella Maris Olalla (Entre Ríos), Víctor Zimmermann (Chaco) and María Belén Tapia (Santa Cruz).

The bill calls for the addition of a subsection to Law 23,298 (Political Parties) whereby anyone making public statements which deny, waive or otherwise ignore Argentina's sovereignty claims shall not be allowed to run as pre-candidates in primary elections or as candidates in general elections for national elective public offices, nor hold any position within party boards.

Blanco explained that “those who run for election to occupy positions in the public function must comply with the moral and constitutionally explicit mandate in the First Transitory Provision of the National Constitution which establishes our legitimate and imprescriptible sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands.”

He added that “as a Fuegian, I am not willing to tolerate people who deny Malvinas or who directly affirm that they are not Argentine trying to represent our Nation. Those who are sure of that should run in England, but never in our country in direct contradiction with our Constitution. and sovereign claim.”

Earlier last week, remarks regarding the Falkland Islands by Historian Sabrina Ajmechet, a pre-candidate vying for a seat on the House of Deputies who is to run in the upcoming Mandatory Open and Simultaneous Primary (PASO) elections within JxC were dug out of the Twitter records, drawing harsh criticism from war veterans and other groups due to their content.

“The Malvinas do not exist. The Islas Malvinas belong to the kelpers,” Ajmechet had written on Twitter years ago.