Argentine President reshuffles cabinet to overcome electoral defeat

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Friday announced a major cabinet reshuffle in an attempt to build up a new government team with which to reverse last Sunday's loss at the Open, Mandatory and Simultaneous Primary (PASO) elections.
As suggested by Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Juan Manzur will become the new Cabinet Chief in place of Santiago Cafiero, who will take up Foreign Affairs.
Among the most resounding changes is the return of Former Cabinet Chief Aníbal Fernández to the centre stage, as he will be the new Security Minister instead of Sabina Frederic, while Malvinas (Falkland) Islands Secretary Daniel Filmus will leave his job to become the new Science and Technology Minister.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Wado De Pedro, who had been the first to submit his resignation, will remain Interior Minister.
The new officials will take their oaths of office Monday afternoon at Casa Rosada, it was announced.
Those who will no longer have a place within the new government are Felipe Solá (Foreign Affairs), Sabina Frederic (Security), Luis Basterra (Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries), Nicolás Trotta (Education) and Roberto Salvarezza (Science).
Also resigning Friday was Presidential Spokesman Juan Pablo Biondi, who had been the target of harsh criticism from CFK, who accused him of masterminding media campaigns against the former two-time President. Biondi is one of the men closest to Alberto Fernández.
“Always together with Alberto Fernández towards the life we want,” wrote Biondi wrote on social media. “I am offended and I regret the misinterpretations made about me by the Vice President of the Nation, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner,” he added.
President Alberto Fernández will travel to La Rioja Saturday, where he will have lunch with several governors with whom he plans to build up a new consensus to further reconfigure his government as well as to join he is not alone at the helm of the country.
These will be the new ministers as of Monday:
The ministers who remain in office are:
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Does not matter how many staff they reshuffle, so long as they have CFK in the number two seat Argentina will continue to be unstable.Posted 5 hours ago +1
The people of Argentina are the ones who can change how they want their Country to be run.
They must remove dictators and corrupt operators before any real change can be achieved. Not an easy task given the power of corruption these leaders have.
The people of Argentina has made it known that they are not happy with those running the country and just by shuffling the cabinet keeping the very same people who are creating all these issues is not going to satisfy the Argentine people. The only way that the current government is going to survive the next general election will be when they start working for their people and not against them.
Almost 50% of the Argentine people now live in poverty and unless serious changes happen it will get a lot worse.
Time to stop chasing the mythical dream and start doing what the good people of Argentina want. Peace with their neighbours and prosperity.
That will only come by complete government policy changes but wont happen so long as the two current leaders are in office.
So, Snr Filmus has lost his cushy little number and may actually have to do some work for his pay, heaven forbid.Posted 3 hours ago 0
Doesn’t say who the new secretary for Mythical Places is???
With nothing to do except get paid at claim expenses.
Marvellous.