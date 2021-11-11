Castillo wants to sell Peru's presidential airplane

Peru's President Pedro Castillo Terrones Wednesday announced he would put the presidential aeroplane up for sale in a move towards financial austerity.

Castillo explained the money resulting from the transaction would be allocated to health care and education, as both sectors are striving to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I announce that we will sell the presidential plane, resources that will be used in the health and education of children,” said the leftist leader in Ayacucho, southeastern Peru, when delivering a public report on his first 100 days in office.

The head of state also announced there would be no more first-class air travel for government officials, so as to end the privileges of a few in a country where the many are in need. “In a people's government, officials will travel like an ordinary citizen,” Castillo said.

The presidential plane is a Boeing 737-528 with registration FAP-356 operated by the Peruvian Air Force, with a capacity for 70 passengers.

In 2007, then-President Alan García failed twice when he called public auctions to which no bidder appeared. He was seeking US $ 18.5 million for the unit. Garcia too had promised to use the money for public health.

The Peruvian presidential plane was bought for US $ 27.6 million in 1995 during the government of Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000). This Boeing 737-528 has also been used in airlifts to transport essential goods to the population after natural disasters.

After two failed attempts, the Ministry of Defense in 2008 announced it would no longer try to sell it after seeking US $ 18 million in the first try and US $ million in the second.

On the celebration of his first 100 days in office, Castillo also announced an increase in the minimum salary from 930 to 1,000 soles (US $ 232 to US $ 250 dollars) as of December 1.

The once-rural teacher also announced the return to face-to-face classes in March, with the start of the 2022 school year. On-site schooling had been suspended in Peru due to the pandemic since March 2020.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has also tried unsuccessfully to sell the presidential aircraft and the same happened in Argentina with the Boeing 757 purchased under former President Carlos Menem.

