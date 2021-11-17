Aeroflot to serve Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro

17th Wednesday, November 2021 - 08:20 UTC Full article

Ezeiza and Galeao are among the Russian carrier's new destinations starting next month

Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot has announced a series of new routes as COVID-19 travel restrictions are being lifted internationally.

Starting December 1, Aeroflot will serve Argentina, Brazil, Bangladesh, Costa Rica and Mongolia while Russia will lift restrictions on flights to and from Cuba, Mexico and Qatar.

There will be two weekly flights between Moscow and Buenos Aires, and Moscow and Rio de Janeiro in addition to three weekly flights between Ulan Bator (Mongolia) and Moscow, two weekly flights to Costa Rica (Moscow - San José), and two weekly flights between Dhaka (Bangladesh) and Moscow.

The announcement is said to be regardless of a recent deepening of a codeshare agreement with Aerolíneas Argentinas whereby both companies can link Moscow and Buenos Aires through Madrid, New York, Miami and Rome.

Aeroflot has also started serving Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic since October 1 three times a week after restrictions were lifted for that Caribbean country.

The Russian carrier also plans to start serving Abu Dhabi (UAE) three times a week as well as the Bulgarian resort city of Burgas.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities announced Monday that QR code technology will also apply to foreign companies operating at Russian airports, Deputy Transport Minister Kirill Bogdanov said.

“This law will apply not merely to Russian airlines but to all airlines flying to the territory of Russia,” the official said. QR codes are expected to be compulsory until June 1, 2022.